First Alert Forecast: hot with diminished air quality Wednesday; few storms early Thursday

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will briefly wedge its way into the region through mid-week. This will bring sunshine and help to push high temperatures well into the lower to middle 90s through the afternoon hours, after starting off in the 60s to near 70. The wildfire smoke will linger in the air - that, coupled with searing summer heat, could also cause an issue with air quality through the afternoon and evening. A front will approach the region after sunset Wednesday and could yield a scattering of showers and storms into early Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: As the front pushes across the Mid-South – expect a chance for widely spaced showers and storms through the start of the day. Storms will have a tendency to drift toward the south through the day, along the front itself. The front will also help to scrub out some of the wildfire smoke that has been stuck over the region. Highs will top out in the 80s with gradually clearing skies. We’ll turn mostly to partly clear with lows in the lower to middle 60s overnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine will hang around through Friday and into the start of Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s Friday; lower 90s by Saturday. A pattern shift will bring back a more traditional flow from the northwest and could yield a few storm complexes by Sunday. A strong storm risk may be in play as well. In the system’s wake, we’ll trend quieter to kick off next week. A gradually warmer, yet wetter at times, pattern looks to emerge through next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

