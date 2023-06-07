Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Convicted burglar, robber charged with breaking into Memphis elementary school in the middle of the night

Dedrick Beasley, 51
Dedrick Beasley, 51(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convicted burglar and robber has been charged with breaking into a Memphis elementary school in the middle of the night.

At 12:56 a.m. Wednesday, Memphis police responded to a burglary at Bethel Grove Elementary School on Arlington Avenue, where a sergeant with Shelby County School Security told officers that a man was seen on surveillance video breaking into the building on the north side of the cafeteria.

The security officer said she saw the man on security video collect and set a computer, laptop, and tool set near the broken window where he broke in.

When the security officer made the scene, the man fled from the building and was caught after a brief foot chase.

The man was later identified as 51-year-old Dedrick Beasley.

MPD officers also found a screwdriver that Bealsey allegedly used to break the school cafeteria window.

Beasley is charged with burglary of a building, evading arrest, and possession of burglary tools.

He is set to appear in court Thursday. No bond information is available at this time.

Court records show Beasley served three years in prison for a 1990 burglary and 22 years in prison for a 1996 robbery, and has a lengthy history of burglary, robbery and theft charges spanning before and after these sentences.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The suspects breaking into Buster’s Liquors & Wines on Wednesday morning.
10 suspects wanted after Buster’s Liquors & Wines break-in
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
Person killed in crash near I-55 bridge

Latest News

Mackenzie, 30, suspect in shooting at apartments
MPD: Man charged for firing shots at apartment guard shack near Commonwealth Drive
Police say three men occupying a stolen silver Hyundai Sonata used the car to smash their way...
MPD searches for suspects in tobacco store smash and grab
Markel Conley, 21
Suspect charged with fatally shooting man outside Memphis laundromat
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis emerges from 3-hour abdominal surgery without complications