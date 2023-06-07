5th suspect arrested in connection to kidnapping, trafficking of mom, one-month baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a fifth person in connection to the kidnapping and trafficking of a mother and her one-month-old daughter.

According to the affidavit, Jonathan Bolden gave four other suspects, Quintarius White, Kierra Clark, Monisha Nelson, and Treasure Atins, a ride to the victim’s motel.

(Left to right) Quintarius White, Monisha Nelson, Treasure Akins, and Kierra Clark (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

According to the victim, after forcing their way into her room, three women beat her while a man stood by.

The surveillance video showed Bolden getting out of the car and walking toward’s the victim room but stopping.

He was seen pacing between his car and the victim’s room, said police.

Bolden then drove them, including the mother and baby, to another motel, said police.

In the other motel, the victim was told that she was going to perform sex acts for money and give the money to the man.

Bolden is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, trafficking for commercial sex act, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The child was driven to the second motel with the mother, but it is unclear where she was during the duration of the crime.

