Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

5th suspect arrested in connection to kidnapping, trafficking of mom, one-month baby

Jonathan Bolden
Jonathan Bolden(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a fifth person in connection to the kidnapping and trafficking of a mother and her one-month-old daughter.

According to the affidavit, Jonathan Bolden gave four other suspects, Quintarius White, Kierra Clark, Monisha Nelson, and Treasure Atins, a ride to the victim’s motel.

(Left to right) Quintarius White, Monisha Nelson, Treasure Akins, and Kierra Clark
(Left to right) Quintarius White, Monisha Nelson, Treasure Akins, and Kierra Clark(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

According to the victim, after forcing their way into her room, three women beat her while a man stood by.

The surveillance video showed Bolden getting out of the car and walking toward’s the victim room but stopping.

He was seen pacing between his car and the victim’s room, said police.

Bolden then drove them, including the mother and baby, to another motel, said police.

In the other motel, the victim was told that she was going to perform sex acts for money and give the money to the man.

Bolden is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, trafficking for commercial sex act, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The child was driven to the second motel with the mother, but it is unclear where she was during the duration of the crime.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Logan Wall
Sheriff: Teen accidentally shot while making Snapchat video
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Tyron Morris
Man confesses to robbing USPS worker, police say

Latest News

The shooting scene on Chelsea Avenue.
2 women injured in North Memphis shooting
Ripley Mayor speaks on residents forced to leave apartments
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: hot with diminished air quality Wednesday; few storms early Thursday
6/7 First Alert Forecast: hot, hazy Wednesday; few showers, storms Thursday