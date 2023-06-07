2 women injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are injured after a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:27 p.m. on Chelsea Avenue at Sally’s Grocery.

The two victims were found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

