Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

2 women injured in North Memphis shooting

The shooting scene on Chelsea Avenue.
The shooting scene on Chelsea Avenue.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are injured after a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:27 p.m. on Chelsea Avenue at Sally’s Grocery.

The two victims were found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Logan Wall
Sheriff: Teen accidentally shot while making Snapchat video
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Tyron Morris
Man confesses to robbing USPS worker, police say

Latest News

Jonathan Bolden
5th suspect arrested in connection to kidnapping, trafficking of mom, one-month baby
Ripley Mayor speaks on residents forced to leave apartments
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: hot with diminished air quality Wednesday; few storms early Thursday
6/7 First Alert Forecast: hot, hazy Wednesday; few showers, storms Thursday