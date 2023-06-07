16-year-old injured in North Memphis shooting
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old injured on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at 9:36 p.m. on Locust Street.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
