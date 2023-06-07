Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
10 suspects wanted after robbing Buster’s Liquors & Wines

MPD is searching for 10 suspects after burglarizing a local liquor store.
MPD is searching for 10 suspects after burglarizing a local liquor store.(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for 10 suspects after they burglarized Buster’s Liquors & Wine on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the business burglary at 1:32 a.m. at Buster’s Liquors & Wines on 191 South Highland Street.

Reports indicate that it was approximately 10 heavily armed suspects that broke into the business, according to police.

Police say there were also nine vehicles in the parking lot including a gray Infiniti.

The suspects were last seen driving away on South Highland Street.

On August 5, 2022, the local liquor store was robbed when five cars with tinted windows and bogus drive-out license tags sped up to the store and more than a dozen individuals hopped out and began busting windows, according to MPD.

There was physical damage of about $10,000, and more than $15,000 in goods were stolen, according to Josh Hammond, the president and owner of Buster’s.

