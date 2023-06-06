Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about Juneteenth events happening all throughout the month of June, including a 2.5K run and walk on June 17.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Collierville Police Department
3-year-old dies after self-inflicted gunshot, Collierville police say
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Andrew Hence
Man accused of setting apartment on fire while kids inside
Logan Wall
Sheriff: Teen accidentally shot while making Snapchat video

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy
DA Steve Mulroy to partner with Memphis Shelby Crime Commission for ‘Walk Against Gun Violence’
Spencer's Forecast
Logan Wall
Sheriff: Teen accidentally shot while making Snapchat video