Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Union County High School celebrates two state championship titles

Athletes with the Union County High School scored not one but two state championship titles.
Athletes with the Union County High School scored not one but two state championship titles.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, dozens of people gathered to celebrate Union County High School’s success.

Athletes with the school scored not one but two state championship titles.

UCHS’s baseball team secured the Division I Class 2A championship title. The Track and Field team also had two state champions.

Callie Wetzel, a sophomore, won the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. Alden Wetzel, a senior, won the 200-meter sprint, scored second place in the 400-meter sprint and third place in the 100-meter sprint.

There was a celebration parade for both teams. After the parade, there was a ceremony to honor the athletes, who signed autographs and took pictures with their new state trophies.

Callie Wetzel said the support means the world. “It means a lot. Since we’re new here and just moved here last year, we didn’t have support like this in Pennsylvania. We had family and friends, but the support here is amazing. Love the community,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Collierville Police Department
3-year-old dies after self-inflicted gunshot, Collierville police say
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Andrew Hence
Man accused of setting apartment on fire while kids inside
State Rep. Bill Beck dies suddenly after suffering heart attack
State Rep. Bill Beck dies suddenly after suffering heart attack

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Former Memphis Tiger Trey Draper
The new Memphis Showboats logo
Showboats win fifth straight with 25-16 victory over New Jersey
Memphis Tigers
Memphis Baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson leaves to take same job at Missouri
NBA Commissioner gives update on the fate of Ja Morant
NBA Commissioner gives update on the fate of Ja Morant
Discounted Showboats tickets are available!
Get $5 Showboats tickets courtesy of Action News 5