Teen arrested after ‘accidental’ shooting during Snapchat video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County arrested a teen after he “accidentally” shot a juvenile during a social media video.

Logan Wall, 18, is charged with one count of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Deputies responded to a shooting complaint on Whitehorn Road on Monday. Upon arrival, deputies met three juveniles, and one of them was injured.

The teen injured was taken to Tipton County and later taken to Regional One Hospital.

According to the report, witnesses told investigators that Wall accidentally shot the victim while the teens made Snapchat videos with the firearm.

Wall turned himself in and admitted to his role in the shooting, he also claimed that the shooting was accidental and occurred while making videos.

“While Tennesse law now allows the possession and carry of handguns, training on how to properly and safely handle them is critical, as is evident in this case”, said Sheriff Shannon Beasley. “This incident could have ended in tragedy due to the reckless behavior between two teens trying to make videos. I certainly hope others learn from this and we don’t continue to see our teens shot while playing with guns. We will continue to pray for our victim’s speedy recovery.”

Wall will be held without bond, and his court date is set for June 6.

