Sheriff: Teen accidentally shot while making Snapchat video

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A teen was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Tipton County.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday on Whitehorn Road, which is southeast of Covington.

The victim told police a car pulled up to him and fired shots before driving away.

The 17-year-old remains in critical condition.

Deputies spoke to witnesses who tied 18-year-old Logan Wall to the shooting.

They claim Wall accidentally shot the teen while they were making Snapchat videos.

Wall turned himself in to sheriff’s deputies and admitted to the shooting.

He’s charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

“While Tennessee law now allows the possession and carry of handguns, training on how to properly and safely handle them is critical, as is evident in this case,” Sheriff Shannon Beasley said in a statement. “This incident could have ended in tragedy due to the reckless behavior between two teens trying to make videos. I certainly hope others learn from this and we don’t continue to see our teens shot while playing with guns. We will continue to pray for our victim’s speedy recovery.”

