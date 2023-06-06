Shelby County Commissioners reject wheel tax increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’ proposal to increase the county wheel tax for various projects will not move forward.

This comes after the proposal failed by two votes in the county commission on Monday night.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris proposed a $50 increase in the county’s wheel tax for upgrades at Regional One Hospital and two new high schools in Cordova and Frayser.

The proposal included $350 million in county-wide tax dollars to remodel Regional One Hospital.

The measure, along with funding for the two high schools, failed in a 7 to 6 vote last night.

Last night, Mayor Harris presented a modified version of this initial proposal saying county residents making $39,000 a year or less could be eligible to be reimbursed for the $50 increase.

Some county commissioners were still not on board, but Mayor Harris is remaining optimistic.

“The county commission may be kicking it down the road again today but let’s just keep our fingers crossed, let’s hope that these kids and these communities get the resources they deserve,” said Mayor Lee Harris Shelby County.

Shelby County Commissioners say they do support upgrades at Regional One Hospital and the two new high schools but don’t believe this is the way to fund it.

It’s now back to the drawing board for ideas on how to fund those projects.

