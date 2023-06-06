Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Shelby County Clerk’s Office Riverdale location opens with limited services

By Myracle Evans and Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office Riverdale location will open its doors on Tuesday.

The clerk’s office will have a soft opening from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day this week located on 3785 Riverdale Road.

This soft opening comes after months of back and forth with Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert and other county leaders, including county mayor Lee Harris.

Mayor Harris had an original deadline of October 31st of last year for when he would have liked to see this office opened.

That deadline was delayed to December of 2022 and then to this June.

As of this week, there will only be four staff working at the Riverdale location.

The office has enough room for 15 staff.

In the past, Halbert has requested funding from Mayor Harris to increase staffing and recruiting efforts across all clerk’s office locations.

The Riverdale opening is intended to reduce wait times at other Shelby County Clerk’s offices.

Only new and renewed motor vehicle services will be available at this location at this time.

No word yet on the official hours of this location and when it will open for good.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Collierville Police Department
3-year-old dies after self-inflicted gunshot, Collierville police say
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Andrew Hence
Man accused of setting apartment on fire while kids inside
State Rep. Bill Beck dies suddenly after suffering heart attack
State Rep. Bill Beck dies suddenly after suffering heart attack

Latest News

Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman hired online hitman to kill wife of man she met on Match.com, court documents say
Tyron Morris
Man confesses to robbing USPS worker, police say
Memphis police
Man killed in North Memphis shooting
Bottom Line: Best buys for the month
Bottom Line: Best buys for the month