Shelby County Clerk’s Office Riverdale location opens with limited services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office Riverdale location will open its doors on Tuesday.

The clerk’s office will have a soft opening from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day this week located on 3785 Riverdale Road.

This soft opening comes after months of back and forth with Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert and other county leaders, including county mayor Lee Harris.

Mayor Harris had an original deadline of October 31st of last year for when he would have liked to see this office opened.

That deadline was delayed to December of 2022 and then to this June.

As of this week, there will only be four staff working at the Riverdale location.

The office has enough room for 15 staff.

In the past, Halbert has requested funding from Mayor Harris to increase staffing and recruiting efforts across all clerk’s office locations.

The Riverdale opening is intended to reduce wait times at other Shelby County Clerk’s offices.

Only new and renewed motor vehicle services will be available at this location at this time.

No word yet on the official hours of this location and when it will open for good.

