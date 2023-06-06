Advertise with Us
Proposed ‘wheel tax’ increase for Regional One upgrades fails by two votes

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’ proposed $50 increase in the county’s wheel tax to pay for upgrades at Regional One Hospital failed by two votes Monday.

Commissioners have debated back and forth for weeks on whether they support a wheel tax increase.

In recent meetings, several commissioners wanted to brainstorm other ways to fund renovations for the hospital out of concern for low-income and elderly residents.

Nine commissioners needed to vote in favor of the increase in order for the measure to pass.

Only seven commissioners voted in favor of the increased fee.

Another meeting is set to take place later this month before the 2024 fiscal year begins in July.

Action News 5 will have more on this story tonight at 10.

Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
