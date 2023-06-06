Man killed in North Memphis shooting
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed in North Memphis on Monday.
Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Eldridge Avenue at 10:36 p.m.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
We are working to gather more information.
On June 5, 2023, at 10:36 pm, officers responded to the 1700 Block of Eldridge Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound; he was pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/aYyk0BDIoF— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 6, 2023
