Man killed in North Memphis shooting

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed in North Memphis on Monday.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Eldridge Avenue at 10:36 p.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

We are working to gather more information.

