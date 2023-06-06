Man killed in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed in North Memphis on Monday.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Eldridge Avenue at 10:36 p.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

We are working to gather more information.

On June 5, 2023, at 10:36 pm, officers responded to the 1700 Block of Eldridge Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound; he was pronounced deceased on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/aYyk0BDIoF — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 6, 2023

