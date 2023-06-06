Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man indicted for attempted murder in alleged attack at Whitehaven golf course

Wesley Caldwell, 23
Wesley Caldwell, 23
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect accused of hitting a man in the head with a golf club last year has been indicted for attempted second-degree murder. The family of the victim, Mark Coleman, has been fighting for months to get upgraded charges.

The indictment includes 23-year-old Wesley Caldwell’s existing felony aggravated assault charge.

The alleged attack happened on Dec. 3, 2022, at a Whitehaven golf course.

A golf ball from Coleman’s group landed in an area close to where Caldwell’s group was putting.

According to police, Caldwell became so upset he swung his putter at Coleman’s head when he came to retrieve the ball.

Coleman ended up with a cracked skull and on life support at Regional One Hospital, which is why Memphis NAACP President Van Turner argued Caldwell’s assault charge was too low.

Caldwell was booked over a week after the alleged attack and released the same day on a $5,000 bond.

According to Coleman’s daughter, her father has since been released from the hospital and is now in physical, speech, occupational, and vision therapy.

You can donate to Coleman’s GoFundMe here.

Caldwell’s criminal record dates back to 2018. His multiple mug shots were taken during arrests in DeSoto County for DUI, reckless driving, retaliation against a public official or witness, and aggravated assault with extreme indifference to life during a domestic dispute.

