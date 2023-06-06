Man confesses to robbing USPS worker, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is arrested and charged after confessing to robbing a USPS worker, according to Memphis Police Department.

Tyron Morris is charged with aggravated robbery.

The USPS worker told police that she was loading mail in the mailboxes in the apartment complex on April 5 when she saw a man watching her.

Police say the suspect then ran up to her and put a handgun up to her stomach and said, “I don’t want to hurt you but I have a package with a lot of dope in it and I need that package. Give me the biggest package you have.”

The victim also told police that the suspect demanded that she gives him the key to all the mailboxes, according to police.

After receiving the items, the suspect ran northbound.

Memphis Police responded to an armed party on May 6 at 4:57 p.m. at the Key Stone Landing Apartments on Ridgestone Drive.

When police arrived, Morris told them he was involved in a robbery of a mail woman in the apartment complex in April, according to MPD.

Police verified the information and took him into custody for further investigation.

Morris confessed to the crime which aligned with what the victim told police.

