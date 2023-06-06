Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man arrested for stealing police radio says he ‘always wanted to be a police officer’

Patrick Alexander
Patrick Alexander(SCSO)
By Anna Leist
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of stealing a handheld police radio and impersonating officers in Shelby County was arrested Monday, according to law enforcement.

Patrick Alexander, 43, is charged with theft of property and criminal impersonation.

On June 2, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Juvenile Court Staff reported a stolen communication radio from the docking station at the front door estimated to be worth approximately $5,000.

The suspect, unknown at the time, began using the radio multiple times over the following two days impersonating a law enforcement officer.

SCSO court deputies reviewed video footage and observed the radio was taken by an individual attending court on the date of the theft.  The suspect was later identified as Alexander.

SCSO deputies observed the suspect in court Monday morning and detained him for questioning.

Alexander claimed he took the radio because he always wanted to be a police officer, according to the affidavit.

He informed law enforcement that the radio could be found in a storage locker at Extra Space Storage located on Covington Way in Memphis.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and located the handheld radio in the storage unit as advised.

Alexander was charged and transported and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

