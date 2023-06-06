First Alert Forecast; hot, hazy, few storms Tuesday; trending more active, at times, this week

TUESDAY: Yet another day of summery heat and humidity coupled with a risk of widely spaced downpours across parts of the Mid-South. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. Downpour chances will tend to be highest in north Mississippi during the afternoon hours, fading after sunset with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Air quality may take a hit through the afternoon hours as a burst of wildfire smoke settles into the region – anyone with breathing issues could notice this along with mild irritation of the eyes, nose and throat.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will briefly wedge its way into the region through mid-week. This will bring sunshine and help to push high temperatures well into the lower to middle 90s through the afternoon hours, after starting off near 70°. The wildfire smoke will linger in the air through mid-week - that, coupled with searing summer heat, could also cause an issue with air quality through the afternoon and evening. A front will approach the region after sunset Wednesday and could yield a scattering of showers and storms into early Thursday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the wake of Thursday’s front, expect skies to gradually clear and drier air to filter in, at least, briefly. Highs will drop from the early week 90s into the 80s for Thursday and Friday. A pattern shift will bring back a more traditional flow from the northwest and could yield a few storm complexes by the end of the upcoming weekend. A much warmer, yet wetter, pattern may re-emerge by mid-next week.

