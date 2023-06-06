Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Continued hot with only a small rain chance

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect another hot afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. A few downpours are possible between 4 and 8 PM, mainly along and south of I-40 in north MS. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light.

WEDNESDAY: A front will move into the area by late Wednesday. Before that, expect another toasty day Wednesday as highs top out in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. A few showers or storms may flare along the front Wednesday night into early Thursday.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy early with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers are possible. Friday looks warm but dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs will be around 90 or so. A front will bring a few storm complexes by Sunday afternoon and evening into Sunday night. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks
Collierville Police Department
3-year-old dies after self-inflicted gunshot, Collierville police say
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Andrew Hence
Man accused of setting apartment on fire while kids inside
Logan Wall
Sheriff: Teen accidentally shot while making Snapchat video

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast; hot, hazy, few storms Tuesday; trending more active, at times, this week
6/6 First Alert Forecast: hot, hazy, few storms Tuesday
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to an active weather pattern this week