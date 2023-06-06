Continued hot with only a small rain chance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect another hot afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. A few downpours are possible between 4 and 8 PM, mainly along and south of I-40 in north MS. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light.

WEDNESDAY: A front will move into the area by late Wednesday. Before that, expect another toasty day Wednesday as highs top out in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. A few showers or storms may flare along the front Wednesday night into early Thursday.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy early with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers are possible. Friday looks warm but dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs will be around 90 or so. A front will bring a few storm complexes by Sunday afternoon and evening into Sunday night. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

