Congressman questions Amtrack CEO on status of future Memphis-to-Nashville train route

(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9), a senior member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, questioned Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner on the status of a future Memphis-to-Nashville passenger route at a subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials hearing titled “Amtrak Operations: Examining the Challenges and Opportunities for Improving Efficiency and Service.”

During his questioning, Congressman Cohen also urged Gardner to consider the findings of Amtrak’s Food and Beverage Working Group and improve dining car service, which he called part of the “romance” of rail travel.

In his remarks, Congressman Cohen noted his support of Amtrak and passenger rail service throughout the country and expressed Memphis’ strong interest in expanding its passenger rail service to Nashville or Little Rock.

Congressman Cohen asked Gardner for an assessment of possible expansions and appreciated his acknowledgment that Tennessee has submitted a Corridor Identification and Development Program plan to the Federal Railroad Administration for a Memphis to Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta route, which Gardner said “holds a lot of promise.”

Besides Gardner, witness Mitch Warren, executive director of the Northeast Corridor Commission, testified at Tuesday’s hearing.

