City and Colour to perform at Graceland Live

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland added City and Colour to its concert lineup.

It will be on September 15 and tickets will go on sale Friday 9 at 10 a.m.

City and Colour released their debut album, “Sometimes,” in 2005, which received critical acclaim and established Dallas Green as a respected solo artist.

Over the years, the band released several albums, including: “Bring Me Your Love” (2008), “Little Hell” (2011), “The Hurry and the Harm” (2013), and “If I Should Go Before You” (2015).

Graceland Live attendees will receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex between 3 pm and 6 pm the day of the show.

Below is the full list of confirmed shows for Graceland Live:

August 8 – Motionless in White and In This Moment

August 17 – Clint Black

August 19 – Richard Marx

August 24 – Black Jacket Symphony

September 7 – W.A.S.P.

September 8 – Cheap Trick

September 15 – City and Colour ( New )

September 29 – Zach Williams

October 20 – Corey Holcomb

November 10 – Straight No Chaser

February 28 – An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee

To purchase a ticket click here.

