City and Colour to perform at Graceland Live
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland added City and Colour to its concert lineup.
It will be on September 15 and tickets will go on sale Friday 9 at 10 a.m.
City and Colour released their debut album, “Sometimes,” in 2005, which received critical acclaim and established Dallas Green as a respected solo artist.
Over the years, the band released several albums, including: “Bring Me Your Love” (2008), “Little Hell” (2011), “The Hurry and the Harm” (2013), and “If I Should Go Before You” (2015).
Graceland Live attendees will receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex between 3 pm and 6 pm the day of the show.
Below is the full list of confirmed shows for Graceland Live:
- August 8 – Motionless in White and In This Moment
- August 17 – Clint Black
- August 19 – Richard Marx
- August 24 – Black Jacket Symphony
- September 7 – W.A.S.P.
- September 8 – Cheap Trick
- September 15 – City and Colour (New)
- September 29 – Zach Williams
- October 20 – Corey Holcomb
- November 10 – Straight No Chaser
- February 28 – An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee
To purchase a ticket click here.
