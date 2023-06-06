Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
City and Colour to perform at Graceland Live

City and Colour
City and Colour(City and Colour)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland added City and Colour to its concert lineup.

It will be on September 15 and tickets will go on sale Friday 9 at 10 a.m.

City and Colour released their debut album, “Sometimes,” in 2005, which received critical acclaim and established Dallas Green as a respected solo artist.

Over the years, the band released several albums, including: “Bring Me Your Love” (2008), “Little Hell” (2011), “The Hurry and the Harm” (2013), and “If I Should Go Before You” (2015).

Graceland Live attendees will receive free access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex between 3 pm and 6 pm the day of the show.

Below is the full list of confirmed shows for Graceland Live:

  • August 8 – Motionless in White and In This Moment
  • August 17 – Clint Black
  • August 19 – Richard Marx
  • August 24 – Black Jacket Symphony
  • September 7 – W.A.S.P.
  • September 8 – Cheap Trick
  • September 15 – City and Colour (New)
  • September 29 – Zach Williams
  • October 20 – Corey Holcomb
  • November 10 – Straight No Chaser
  • February 28 – An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee

To purchase a ticket click here.

