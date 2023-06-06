2 seriously injured in Mitchell Heights shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two victims are in critical condition at Regional One Hospital after a shooting in the Mitchell Heights area Monday night.

Police say at 9:05 p.m., officers responded to Fire Station No. 17 at 611 National Street regarding a shooting victim who arrived there.

During the same time, officers also responded to the 3300 block of Hardin Avenue regarding a second shooting victim who was involved in the same incident.

Both were transported to Regional One in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No suspect information was provided.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

