Bluff City Life
Your First Alert to an active weather pattern this week

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A lingering boundary and a midweek cold front will keep an unsettled pattern in place this week allowing for a few showers and thunderstorms mainly Tuesday and Thursday. That will be followed by another front this weekend that will bring the potential for more rain Sunday.

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with a chance of rain before midnight along with a light to Calm wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered rain and thunderstorms, a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures near 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to Calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, high temperatures near 90, and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

