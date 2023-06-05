Woman injured in crash, said police
Jun. 5, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was injured during a car crash in Whitehaven on Monday.
Officers responded to a shooting on Auburn Road, but when officers made the scene, they determined it was a crash, not a shooting.
A woman was taken to the Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
At 12:16 am, officers responded to the 3900 Block of Arburn Road regarding a shooting. Officers made the scene and determined it was an accident, not a shooting. A female was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/W3Vapk4o86— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 5, 2023
