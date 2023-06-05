Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Woman injured in crash, said police

Woman shot another hit by car on same road within minutes, said police
Woman shot another hit by car on same road within minutes, said police(WLBT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was injured during a car crash in Whitehaven on Monday.

Officers responded to a shooting on Auburn Road, but when officers made the scene, they determined it was a crash, not a shooting.

A woman was taken to the Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County Sheriff's Office
1 dead, 1 injured in three-vehicle crash in Arlington
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Man dead, another injured in East Memphis shooting
Memphis Police Department
MPD searches for woman accused of hit-and-run after striking bike-riding girl
Memphis Tigers
Memphis Baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson leaves to take same job at Missouri

Latest News

Tyre Nichol's celebration is set to take place downtown on Monday evening/.
Memphians to celebrate Tyre Nichols’ 30th birthday
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: summer heat, humidity and downpours early this week
6/5 First Alert Forecast: summer heat, humidity and downpours early this week
Memphians to celebrate Tyre Nichols’ 30th birthday