Woman injured in crash, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was injured during a car crash in Whitehaven on Monday.

Officers responded to a shooting on Auburn Road, but when officers made the scene, they determined it was a crash, not a shooting.

A woman was taken to the Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

At 12:16 am, officers responded to the 3900 Block of Arburn Road regarding a shooting. Officers made the scene and determined it was an accident, not a shooting. A female was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/W3Vapk4o86 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 5, 2023

