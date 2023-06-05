Advertise with Us
University of Tennessee tuition could be on the rise

For the next 15 days, UT officials are taking public comments before considering the increases at the Board’s annual meeting.
University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuition at the University of Tennessee system of schools could be going up, as the Board of Trustees is planning to consider proposals for mandatory increases later this month.

The news came Monday, as the university system is required to provide public notice of proposed increases to in-state, undergraduate tuition and fee increases at least 15 days before a public meeting. For the next 15 days, UT officials are taking public comments before considering the increases at the Board’s annual meeting.

That meeting is scheduled for June 30 in Memphis. People can leave comments until June 20.

