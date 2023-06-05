Two charged for hitting MPD patrol cars with stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are arrested and charged for hitting two Memphis Police Department patrol cars with a stolen vehicle.

Markecio Callicutt, 18, is charged with assault against a first responder, theft of property, unlawful carrying of a weapon, being in possession of marijuana, and evading arrest.

Jonmerquai, 18, is charged with being in possession of marijuana and evading arrest.

Officers were working in the area of Hickory Hill and Winchester Road on Sunday when they noticed a gray Infiniti traveling with a broken back passenger window and no tag.

Police pursued the vehicle to Hickory View Place at The Pointe apartments, where it backed into a parking spot but no one got out.

Additional police made the scene to set up stop sticks at the exit of the complex.

According to police, the Infiniti turned south of the parking spot and hit an MPD patrol car as officers were traveling north of the complex.

The Infiniti then proceeded to the exit, and the tires deflated from the stop sticks.

Police say the Infiniti kept going and turned on Hickory Hill Road at a high rate of speed and ran into another MPD patrol car.

The Infiniti then drove into the Park Apartments where both men abandoned the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the Infiniti was identified as Callicutt who was later detained after a brief foot pursuit.

He was taken into custody along with a black handgun that he was carrying.

The passenger, identified as Davenport, was also taken into custody.

Reports showed that the gray Infiniti was stolen, according to MPD.

Police searched the stolen vehicle and found a red backpack and inside was a clear bag of marijuana.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.