State Rep. Bill Beck dies suddenly after suffering heart attack(Tennessee)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Representative Bill Beck (D-Nashville) has suddenly passed after suffering from a sudden heart attack.

Beck, a Democratic representative for the state, represented a major district that included downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Germantown, Inglewood, Madison, Old Hickory, and Donelson.

Cameron Sexton, Speaker of the House, sang only praises of Beck and his time as a representative for the state, tweeting his condolences Sunday evening, the eve of his passing.

Sexton wrote in his statement:

“[ Rep. Bill Beck was] a husband, father, and friend to everyone in the General Assembly,” Sexton wrote in his tweet. “His quick wit and unforgettable laugh could always lighten a committee meeting or the proceedings on the House floor.”

There has not yet been any public confirmation of funeral arrangements or proceedings.

