Showboats win fifth straight with 25-16 victory over New Jersey

The new Memphis Showboats logo
The new Memphis Showboats logo
By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio. (WMC) -The Memphis Showboats continued their roll as the hottest team in the USFL with a 25-16 victory over the New Jersey Generals. Memphis has now won five games in a row to improve to 5-3 on the season.

The Showboats only touchdown of the game came on a two-yard touchdown run by Kerrith Whyte early in the second quarter. The majority of Memphis’ offense came off the right foot of Alex Kessman, who was 6/6 on field goal attempts in the game.

Memphis returns home for their final two games of the regular season, starting on Saturday against the New Orleans Breakers.

Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service

