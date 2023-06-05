Showboats win fifth straight with 25-16 victory over New Jersey

CANTON, Ohio. (WMC) -The Memphis Showboats continued their roll as the hottest team in the USFL with a 25-16 victory over the New Jersey Generals. Memphis has now won five games in a row to improve to 5-3 on the season.

The Showboats only touchdown of the game came on a two-yard touchdown run by Kerrith Whyte early in the second quarter. The majority of Memphis’ offense came off the right foot of Alex Kessman, who was 6/6 on field goal attempts in the game.

Memphis returns home for their final two games of the regular season, starting on Saturday against the New Orleans Breakers.

