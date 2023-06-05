Sheriff: Man claims to be bounty hunter, shoots person in attempted robbery

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley says a shooter is on the run after flagging down a Good Samaritan near the Dunlap Orphanage area Monday under the guise of being a stranded bounty hunter before shooting the victim in an attempted robbery.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Wright Road and Mount Carmel Road, Sheriff Beasley says.

The victim was able to drive to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a young man wearing dark clothing and operating a dark, possibly black-colored car.

Sheriff Beasley says this suspect is possibly also responsible for recent armed robberies in the Collierville-Arlington Road area in Shelby County.

Beasley says the suspect in some of these cases has also claimed to be a bounty hunter and wore a ballistic vest and badge.

Drivers are asked to remain alert and cautious and avoid stopping for stranded motorists in the area.

Those who see anything suspicious are asked to contact Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-4300 or 911.

