NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Less than two weeks after it was revealed to the public, the “Dream Court” in Raleigh is damaged.

The court has been cordoned off by police tape after it was somehow damaged.

Memphis police have not revealed any information on how the damage may have been caused or if there is a criminal investigation involved.

Local rapper NLE Choppa unveiled the court at Raleigh Community Center less than two weeks ago, hoping it could be a safe space for Memphis children to play basketball and build friendships.

Action News 5 has reached out to NLE Choppa for comment.

