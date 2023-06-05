Miss. governor visits Hernando for ribbon cutting of county’s ‘largest single capital investment’

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - There’s a new multi-million dollar facility in DeSoto County, and it’ll likely change the game when it comes to the distribution of groceries across the Mid-South.

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) is the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning, Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson said the AWG project is the largest single capital investment in the county’s history.

(Action News 5)

Governor Tate Reeves says construction has generated hundreds of jobs.

”There will be employees I’m sure who will be who live not only in our state but in other states as well,” said Governor Reeves, “and we’re honored for them to come to Hernando and work as well every single day.”

Hernando’s location and the three interstates near it played a key role in getting the facility into Desoto County.

Governor Reeves expects it to be an economic boost for the county and state.

