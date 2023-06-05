Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Miss. governor visits Hernando for ribbon cutting of county’s ‘largest single capital investment’

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) ribbon-cutting in Hernando, Mississippi, June 5, 2023.
Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) ribbon-cutting in Hernando, Mississippi, June 5, 2023.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - There’s a new multi-million dollar facility in DeSoto County, and it’ll likely change the game when it comes to the distribution of groceries across the Mid-South.

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) is the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S.  

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning, Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson said the AWG project is the largest single capital investment in the county’s history.  

(Action News 5)

Governor Tate Reeves says construction has generated hundreds of jobs.

”There will be employees I’m sure who will be who live not only in our state but in other states as well,” said Governor Reeves, “and we’re honored for them to come to Hernando and work as well every single day.”

Hernando’s location and the three interstates near it played a key role in getting the facility into Desoto County.  

Governor Reeves expects it to be an economic boost for the county and state.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
1 dead, 1 injured in three-vehicle crash in Arlington
Man dead, another injured in East Memphis shooting
Memphis Police Department
MPD searches for woman accused of hit-and-run after striking bike-riding girl
The damage left behind at the court
NLE Choppa’s ‘Dream Court’ in Raleigh damaged by fireworks

Latest News

Businesses welcome Music Fest’s return to Beale Street
Businesses welcome Music Fest’s return to Beale Street
Local restaurant owners talk customer safety amid rise in crime
Memphis restaurant owners seek solutions from city leaders amid rise in crime
Local restaurant owners talk customer safety amid rise in crime
Local restaurant owners talk customer safety amid rise in crime
MPD investigates disturbance at Hueys
MPD investigates possible shooting incident at Huey’s restaurant on Poplar