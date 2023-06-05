Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphians to celebrate Tyre Nichols’ 30th birthday

By Sydney Gray
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, and Memphians will be coming out on Monday night to celebrate Tyre Nichols’ 30th birthday.

The celebration will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Fourth Bluff Park.

The Nichols’ family attorney, Ben Crump is expected to attend the celebration.

Crump sent out a statement saying:

Memphian Theo Davies says he keeps a reminder of Nichols with him everywhere he goes.

“I have the sign up there as a reminder that happened here. We need to be loud about it. We need to do something to really make that change,” said Davies.

The five former Memphis police officers charged in Nichols’ death are set to return to Shelby County court on June 23.

