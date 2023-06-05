Memphians to celebrate Tyre Nichols’ 30th birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, and Memphians will be coming out on Monday night to celebrate Tyre Nichols’ 30th birthday.

The celebration will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Fourth Bluff Park.

The Nichols’ family attorney, Ben Crump is expected to attend the celebration.

Crump sent out a statement saying:

We use the day as a recommitment to justice in his name. We are dedicated to creating a legacy of accountability and change so that not one citizen, especially no Black or Brown citizen, experiences what Tyre did. Senseless, traumatic, and tragic treatment by officers sworn to protect and serve.

Memphian Theo Davies says he keeps a reminder of Nichols with him everywhere he goes.

“I have the sign up there as a reminder that happened here. We need to be loud about it. We need to do something to really make that change,” said Davies.

The five former Memphis police officers charged in Nichols’ death are set to return to Shelby County court on June 23.

