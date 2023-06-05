Man killed in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed in South Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police.

At 12:28 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard, near South Parkway East.

There, officers found one gunshot victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect was last seen on foot, possibly near Kerr Avenue, police say.

The suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants. No additional suspect information was released.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

