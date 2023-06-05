Advertise with Us
Man accused of setting apartment on fire while kids inside

Andrew Hence
Andrew Hence
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is arrested and charged after he allegedly set an apartment on fire while kids were inside.

Andrew Hence, 61, is charged with aggravated arson.

Officers responded to the arson call on Saturday at 1:00 a.m. on Mclemore Avenue.

The victim told police that on Friday, Hence was on his lawn popping fireworks and saying, “I can do what I want. I’ll set this b**ch on fire.”

Shortly after the victim’s children, who were inside the apartment, woke him up yelling, “Fire,” according to police.

The victim said he was able to settle the blaze and exit the apartment.

Once outside, he noticed his mother’s apartment door was also on fire and he saw Hence walking away with a red jug that looked like a gas can, according to police.

The victim was able to extinguish the blaze.

Hence was detained and admitted to igniting the fires, according to police.

Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
State Rep. Bill Beck dies suddenly after suffering heart attack
