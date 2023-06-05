Isolated storms for some, hot and dry for others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds that will eventually lead to isolated showers or storms by the afternoon with highs topping out in the low 90s. Storms may contain gusty wind and intense lightning in a few areas– most of which will fall apart quickly after sunset. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Expect another day of summery heat and humidity with a risk of a few downpours, mainly along and south of I-40, especially in north MS. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny otherwise with highs in the low 90s. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with a stray downpour early Tuesday night

REST OF THE WEEK: A front will make progress into the region by late Wednesday. Before that, expect another toasty day with only a stray shower Wednesday as highs top out in the low to middle 90s. A few storms may flare along the front Wednesday night into early Thursday before clearing the board by Friday and into the weekend. Highs will drop into the 80s for Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks partly cloudy and hot with a stray shower possible. Highs will be around 90. A front could yield a few storm complexes by Sunday evening into Sunday night. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 80s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.