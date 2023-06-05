Gov. Lee visits Memphis amid push for infrastructure, traffic improvements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was in Memphis on Monday as part of his “Build With Us Tour” across the state.

He surveyed I-55 at the Crump Boulevard interchange at 137 West Illinois Avenue and did a ceremonial signing of the Transportation Modernization Act.

The legislation gives Tennessee Department of Transportation $3.3 billion to unclog traffic pileups and update infrastructure.

The Transportation Modernization Act was originally signed into law on April 17. TDOT says they will use the extra money to improve the state’s infrastructure.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.