Gov. Lee visits Memphis amid push for infrastructure, traffic improvements

Gov. Lee signs the bill into law
Gov. Lee signs the bill into law(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was in Memphis on Monday as part of his “Build With Us Tour” across the state.

He surveyed I-55 at the Crump Boulevard interchange at 137 West Illinois Avenue and did a ceremonial signing of the Transportation Modernization Act.

The legislation gives Tennessee Department of Transportation $3.3 billion to unclog traffic pileups and update infrastructure.

The Transportation Modernization Act was originally signed into law on April 17. TDOT says they will use the extra money to improve the state’s infrastructure.

