First Alert Forecast: summer heat, humidity and downpours early this week

MONDAY: A quiet beginning to your new work week may end with you dodging scattered downpours that will dot the Mid-South’s landscape. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds that will eventually lead to the widely spaced showers and storms by the afternoon hours with highs topping out in the lower 90s. Storms could be heavy, gusty and electric when they move over your area – most of which will fall apart quickly after sunset with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Yet another day of summery heat and humidity coupled with a risk of widely scattered downpours across parts of the Mid-South. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. Downpour chances will tend to be highest in north Mississippi during the afternoon hours, fading after sunset with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A front will make progress into the region by the latter part of Wednesday, ushering a push of drier air to head into the latter part of the week. Before that, expect another toasty day with limited rain opportunities Wednesday as highs top out in the lower to middle 90s. A few storms may flare along the front Wednesday night into early Thursday before clearing the board by Friday and into the weekend. Highs will drop from the early week 90s into the 80s for Thursday and Friday. A pattern shift will bring back a more traditional flow from the northwest and could yield a few storm complexes by the end of the upcoming weekend.

