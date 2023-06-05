Advertise with Us
Fire breaks out at scrap metal facility

The fire on Florida Street
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis firefighters were called to a large fire Monday afternoon.

The fire happened at Worley Brothers Scrap Iron on Florida Street.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but have not revealed the cause.

Several vehicles inside the scrap yard were piled on top of each other and burned.

Most of the fire stayed to the right side of the yard.

