Events begin soon for Tri-state Black Pride this month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Pride Month, and Memphis is home to a very unique celebration.

Tri-State Black Pride begins next week on June 15 at the National Civil Rights Museum, just days before Juneteenth.

The theme this year is “The Time is Now: People, Purpose, Power.”

Events include a community festival at The Overton Park Shell, a drag show brunch, a concert, health panels and a job fair.

You can find a full list of events by clicking here.

