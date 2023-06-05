Events begin soon for Tri-state Black Pride this month
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Pride Month, and Memphis is home to a very unique celebration.
Tri-State Black Pride begins next week on June 15 at the National Civil Rights Museum, just days before Juneteenth.
The theme this year is “The Time is Now: People, Purpose, Power.”
Events include a community festival at The Overton Park Shell, a drag show brunch, a concert, health panels and a job fair.
You can find a full list of events by clicking here.
