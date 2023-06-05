Child shot in Tipton County

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A child was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Tipton County.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday on Whitehorn Road, which is southeast of Covington.

The victim told police a car pulled up to him and fired shots before driving away.

The boy remains in critical condition.

The suspect was seen driving a 80s or 90s red step side truck.

