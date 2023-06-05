Child shot in Tipton County
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A child was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Tipton County.
The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday on Whitehorn Road, which is southeast of Covington.
The victim told police a car pulled up to him and fired shots before driving away.
The boy remains in critical condition.
The suspect was seen driving a 80s or 90s red step side truck.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.