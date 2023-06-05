Bluff City Life: Wed., 31 May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Northwest Wednesday: Jumpstart A Medical Career Beginning As A Surgical Tech

Roll up your sleeves and slide on your gloves. How you can further your future and help meet the workforce demands of the healthcare industry.

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Discover The Greenway’s Outdoor Exploration

Nature lovers, you might want to head down to Wolf River. See the NEW features added to the greenway!

Susan Graham | Chief Development Officer at Wolf River Conservancy

Feeding the Human Spirit: Becoming An Employer Of Choice

Becoming an employer of choice, see where an everyday job puts you on track for an incredible career!

James Avant | Human Resources Leader at The Kroger Co.

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

A Safe Space For Women Seeking Sobriety

Overcoming addiction is a mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual fight! Since 1976, this group has been supporting women in sobriety!

Karen L. Morgan, MA, LADAC II | Executive Director at Grace House of Memphis

Rachael Bailey | Clinical Director at Grace House of Memphis

Cancer Watch: How Reconstructive Surgeries Restore A Sense Of Self

Rebuilding after surgeries. How comprehensive care options help restore a sense of self!

West Cancer Center

Sponsored by West Cancer Center

Alpha Phi Alpha’s Golf Tournament In Full Swing

Giving teens a shot at success. See how this golf tournament aims high and how you can join.

William Tolbert | Event Chair at AMEF Annual Golf Tournament

Vernon Woods | Board Chair at Alpha Memphis Education Foundation

Promoting Mentorship To Empower Youth

Aiming for that hole-in-one. How you can spend a day golfing on the green, all while giving teens a shot at success.

William Tolbert | Event Chair at AMEF Annual Golf Tournament

Vernon Woods | Board Chair at Alpha Memphis Education Foundation

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.