Bluff City Life: Wed., 31 May
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Northwest Wednesday: Jumpstart A Medical Career Beginning As A Surgical Tech
Roll up your sleeves and slide on your gloves. How you can further your future and help meet the workforce demands of the healthcare industry.
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
Discover The Greenway’s Outdoor Exploration
Nature lovers, you might want to head down to Wolf River. See the NEW features added to the greenway!
Susan Graham | Chief Development Officer at Wolf River Conservancy
Feeding the Human Spirit: Becoming An Employer Of Choice
Becoming an employer of choice, see where an everyday job puts you on track for an incredible career!
James Avant | Human Resources Leader at The Kroger Co.
Sponsored by The Kroger Co.
A Safe Space For Women Seeking Sobriety
Overcoming addiction is a mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual fight! Since 1976, this group has been supporting women in sobriety!
Karen L. Morgan, MA, LADAC II | Executive Director at Grace House of Memphis
Rachael Bailey | Clinical Director at Grace House of Memphis
Cancer Watch: How Reconstructive Surgeries Restore A Sense Of Self
Rebuilding after surgeries. How comprehensive care options help restore a sense of self!
Sponsored by West Cancer Center
Alpha Phi Alpha’s Golf Tournament In Full Swing
Giving teens a shot at success. See how this golf tournament aims high and how you can join.
William Tolbert | Event Chair at AMEF Annual Golf Tournament
Vernon Woods | Board Chair at Alpha Memphis Education Foundation
Promoting Mentorship To Empower Youth
Aiming for that hole-in-one. How you can spend a day golfing on the green, all while giving teens a shot at success.
William Tolbert | Event Chair at AMEF Annual Golf Tournament
Vernon Woods | Board Chair at Alpha Memphis Education Foundation
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.