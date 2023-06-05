Bluff City Life: Wed., 24 May
Great Life Festival Comes To Memphis
Get ready to groove with the “kool” sounds of the ‘70s with legendary & historical musical performances!
Robert “Kool” Bell | Co-Founder & Bass Guitarist for The Legendary Kool & The Gang
*This event has been post-posted
Celebrate Our Region’s High School Musical Theatre
These students sang their hearts out all year, now it’s time to crown their achievements. We’re looking behind the curtain of the High School Musical Theatre awards.
Lena Wallace Black | Education & Engagement Manager with Orpheum Theatre Group
Brima Gassama | Co-Host of the 2023 Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards
Vera Brown | Co-Host of the 2023 Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards
Embrace An Exciting Life On-Campus
We’re showcasing another expansive program and all the excitement happening at Northwest Mississippi Community College!
Andrew Dale, PH.D. | Associate Vice President of Community Relations at Northwest Mississippi Community College
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
Garden Party On The Grounds At The Metal Museum
Take in unique sites and live it up! See the new garden party coming to the Metal Museum.
Nina Allen-Johnson | Rentals & Education Coordinator at the Metal Museum
Connor Dyer | Museum Educator at the Metal Museum
Northwest Wednesdays: The Road To Enrollment For The Upcoming Semester
This Northwest Wednesday, see how one school guides you from application to graduation at their DeSoto Center!
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
Easily Immerse Into Better Health & Wellness pt. 1
We’re getting to the importance of wellness and bettering ourselves with Immerse Health and Wellness.
Jawanner Davis, DNP, ACNP-BC, FNP-C | Owner of Immerse Health & Wellness
Easily Immerse Into Better Health & Wellness pt. 2
We see how to do self-care the right way with Immerse Health and Wellness.
Jawanner Davis, DNP, ACNP-BC, FNP-C | Owner of Immerse Health & Wellness
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
