Bluff City Life: Wed., 24 May

Great Life Festival Comes To Memphis

Get ready to groove with the “kool” sounds of the ‘70s with legendary & historical musical performances!

Robert “Kool” Bell | Co-Founder & Bass Guitarist for The Legendary Kool & The Gang

*This event has been post-posted

Celebrate Our Region’s High School Musical Theatre

These students sang their hearts out all year, now it’s time to crown their achievements. We’re looking behind the curtain of the High School Musical Theatre awards.

Lena Wallace Black | Education & Engagement Manager with Orpheum Theatre Group

Brima Gassama | Co-Host of the 2023 Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards

Vera Brown | Co-Host of the 2023 Orpheum High School Musical Theatre Awards

Embrace An Exciting Life On-Campus

We’re showcasing another expansive program and all the excitement happening at Northwest Mississippi Community College!

Andrew Dale, PH.D. | Associate Vice President of Community Relations at Northwest Mississippi Community College

Garden Party On The Grounds At The Metal Museum

Take in unique sites and live it up! See the new garden party coming to the Metal Museum.

Nina Allen-Johnson | Rentals & Education Coordinator at the Metal Museum

Connor Dyer | Museum Educator at the Metal Museum

Northwest Wednesdays: The Road To Enrollment For The Upcoming Semester

This Northwest Wednesday, see how one school guides you from application to graduation at their DeSoto Center!

Easily Immerse Into Better Health & Wellness pt. 1

We’re getting to the importance of wellness and bettering ourselves with Immerse Health and Wellness.

Jawanner Davis, DNP, ACNP-BC, FNP-C | Owner of Immerse Health & Wellness

Easily Immerse Into Better Health & Wellness pt. 2

We see how to do self-care the right way with Immerse Health and Wellness.

Jawanner Davis, DNP, ACNP-BC, FNP-C | Owner of Immerse Health & Wellness

