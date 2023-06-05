Bluff City Life: Tues., 30 May
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon.
Here's what's in today's show:
Elevating & Accelerating Minority Leadership In TN
We’re talking business for Tennesseans. The partnership that’s helping minority professionals rise in their careers!
Deidre Malone | President & CEO of The Carter Malone Group, LLC
Darrell Cobbins | President of Universal Commercial Real Estate
New Ice Cream Flavor With 23 Flavors For A Float
Blue Bell’s bringing back a childhood classic. We’re in for a sweet treat with a brand-new flavor hitting stores soon!
Todd Caudel | Territory Manager with Blue Bell Ice Cream
Reed Lucado | Territory Manager with Blue Bell Ice Cream
Saving Money & Avoiding Travel Hassles
Get your wheels on the road this summer! I’ll show you what kind of adventure the great American Road trip has waiting.
Cecilia Seiden | Vice President of Travel & Hospitality For Transunion
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
