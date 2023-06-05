Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Tues., 30 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Elevating & Accelerating Minority Leadership In TN

We’re talking business for Tennesseans. The partnership that’s helping minority professionals rise in their careers!

Deidre Malone | President & CEO of The Carter Malone Group, LLC

Darrell Cobbins | President of Universal Commercial Real Estate

New Ice Cream Flavor With 23 Flavors For A Float

Blue Bell’s bringing back a childhood classic. We’re in for a sweet treat with a brand-new flavor hitting stores soon!

Todd Caudel | Territory Manager with Blue Bell Ice Cream

Reed Lucado | Territory Manager with Blue Bell Ice Cream

Saving Money & Avoiding Travel Hassles

Get your wheels on the road this summer! I’ll show you what kind of adventure the great American Road trip has waiting.

Cecilia Seiden | Vice President of Travel & Hospitality For Transunion

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

