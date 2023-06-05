Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Fri., 26 May

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Celebrate The Culture At Afro Fashion Festival pt. 1

Fashion, beauty, and art. Afro Fashion Fest wants all enthusiasts to share and show off their skills. Let’s see what they’re made of!

Tabitha Gazelle | Designer & Event Founder of Afro Fashion Festival

Pixie | Burlesque Performer & Model at Afro Fashion Festival

Celebrate The Culture At Afro Fashion Festival pt. 2

We’re continuing the conversation about Afro Fashion Fest!

Tabitha Gazelle | Designer & Event Founder of Afro Fashion Festival

Pixie | Burlesque Performer & Model at Afro Fashion Festival

Memorial Day Weekend Deals & Online SNAP Benefits

Complete your cookout with the choicest meats! Where to go for deals on a Memorial Day feast!

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

40 Years Of Commitment To The Mid-South pt. 1

40 years dedicated to saving lives. We’re going back in time to see how Baptist got its start, and where they’re going from here.

Jenny Nevels | Foundation Consultant at Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation

Robbie Johnson | Chief Development Officer at Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation

40 Years Of Commitment To The Mid-South pt. 2

We’re looking towards the future to see what plans Baptist has for its hospitals and patients across the Mid-South.

Jenny Nevels | Foundation Consultant at Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation

Robbie Johnson | Chief Development Officer at Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation

75 Star Stories: 76 Years Of Selling Sweets

76 years of selling sweets are how one family has built their rich legacy, where candies of all types including throwback favorites can be found!

Click here to watch 5 Star Stories

Award-Winning Saxophonist In Memphis Tonight

Boney James and Ryan Montano make their way to our slice of the south at the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center!

Boney James | 4x Grammy Award Nominee & Soul Train Award Winning Saxophonist

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

