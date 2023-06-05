4 accused of sex trafficking mother after kidnapping her and her baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are accused of forcing a Memphis mother into sex trafficking after allegedly kidnapping her and her baby, according to court documents.

Treasure Akins, 21, Monisha Nelson, 26, Kierra Clark, 26, and Quintarius White, 30, are each charged with kidnapping and sex trafficking, among other charges.

On Saturday, Memphis police responded to a disturbance at a hotel in the 3200 block of South Third Street, near the Walker Homes neighborhood.

There, officers spoke with the victim, who said that she and her one-month-old daughter were at a different hotel, also on South Third Street, when four people forced themselves into her room.

According to the victim, after forcing their way into her room, three women beat her while a man stood by.

The victim was then told that she was going to have to perform sex acts for money and give the money to the man.

The group then took the victim’s baby and forced both of them into a vehicle and drove them to the second hotel where police were later called.

Upon arriving at the second hotel, the victim was told that she would have to perform sex acts there for money.

Court documents say a sex ad was posted online, and the victim was forced to have sex with an unknown man for cash. After the unknown man left the hotel room, Akins took the money from the victim.

The victim was then able to contact a friend, who called police.

After police arrived, a search warrant was executed on multiple rooms, leading to the detention and identification of all four suspects.

The search warrant also led to the recovery of the money paid to the victim, along with a handgun.

Nelson and Akins both gave statements to police, saying they rode with Clark and White to the first hotel and witnessed the beating and kidnapping.

Both women denied their involvement in the assault and were both accused by the other of beating the victim while White stood by.

Nelson said Clark was armed with a handgun during the assault, and then all four rode together to the hotel where police were eventually called.

Akins admitted to collecting the money from the victim to give to White.

While speaking to investigators, both Clark and White denied their involvement in the entire incident.

Clark, Nelson and Akins are all three charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and trafficking for commercial sex acts.

White is charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, two counts of trafficking for commercial sex acts, and aggravated assault.

Clark is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Nelson is being held on a $125,000 bond.

Akins is being held on a $125,000 bond.

White is being held on a $205,000 bond.

All four suspects are set to appear in court Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.