3-year-old dies after self-inflicted gunshot, Collierville police say

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) -The Collierville Police Department has confirmed that the 3-year-old who was in critical condition after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound died Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting on Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the 3-year-old victim found the firearm inside of a vehicle and accidentally shot himself.

The child was not alone at the time and was in the company of family.

Collierville Police Department posted to social media about the incident:

This is an ongoing investigation.

