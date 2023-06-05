3-year-old dies after self-inflicted gunshot, Collierville police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) -The Collierville Police Department has confirmed that the 3-year-old who was in critical condition after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound died Monday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting on Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the 3-year-old victim found the firearm inside of a vehicle and accidentally shot himself.

The child was not alone at the time and was in the company of family.

Collierville Police Department posted to social media about the incident:

UPDATE: Monday, June 5th, 9 am, It’s with great sadness that we must announce that the child involved in the shooting incident outside of Harbor Freight on Saturday succumbed to his injuries. Our deepest condolences are extended to his family. This is an ongoing investigation. — Collierville Police Department (@colliervillepd) June 5, 2023

This is an ongoing investigation.

