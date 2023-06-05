1 day remaining for Tennesseeans to apply for FEMA aid following March storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, June 6, is the deadline to apply for federal aid from March storms.

People living in ten counties across Tennessee are eligible for FEMA grants and small business administration loans.

So far, FEMA has approved $8.5 million for recovery efforts.

FEMA Public Affairs Representative Kim Keblish says you do not need to wait for your insurance settlement letter to apply for assistance.

”Folks that have insurance will have to submit that settlement letter to FEMA at a later point, but right now, it’s most important that folks apply for FEMA assistance and they can add that information later because FEMA cannot duplicate benefits that are covered by insurance,” said Keblish.

Homeowners and renters, in Tipton, Hardeman, Haywood, McNairy, Hardin, Lewis, Wayne, Rutherford, Cannon and Macon counties, with underinsured or uninsured disaster-related loss from the March 31 – April 1 tornadoes and severe storms, have until the June 6 deadline to apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Keblish says no assistance will be given out after Tuesday.

