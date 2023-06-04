Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Woman wanted for hitting girl riding her bike with car, police say

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman who hit a girl as she was riding a bike with her car on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of Russwood Road near Deborah Avenue.

MPD discovered the driver struck the girl bicyclist and left the scene.

A residential surveillance camera showed a silver Jeep Wrangler running into the victim.

The driver stopped momentarily and then drove away from the scene, according to police.

Police say the Jeep Wrangler displayed a Tennesee license plate BNJ-4871.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
Memphis Police Department
Man dead in East Memphis shooting
‘He carried me into the bushes like a baby’: 17-year-old attacked in Overton Park, police...
‘He carried me into the bushes like a baby’: 17-year-old attacked in Overton Park, police searching for suspect
CPD: 3-year-old in critical condition after self-inflicted gunshot
3-year-old in critical condition after self-inflicted gunshot, Collierville police say
4 injured in Whitehaven shooting

Latest News

Man dead, another injured in East Memphis shooting
A downpour or two possible this afternoon but a slightly better chance for showers tomorrow.
Sagay's Sunday midday First Alert Forecast 6/4/23
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
1 dead, 1 injured in three-vehicle crash in Arlington
LGBTQ+ community reacts to Friend of George's lawsuit victory.
LGBTQ+ community reacts to ruling on drag bill