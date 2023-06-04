Woman wanted for hitting girl riding her bike with car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman who hit a girl as she was riding a bike with her car on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the crash in the area of Russwood Road near Deborah Avenue.

MPD discovered the driver struck the girl bicyclist and left the scene.

A residential surveillance camera showed a silver Jeep Wrangler running into the victim.

The driver stopped momentarily and then drove away from the scene, according to police.

Police say the Jeep Wrangler displayed a Tennesee license plate BNJ-4871.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

