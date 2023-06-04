MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Stone Ridge Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

Around 5:05 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place near Stone Ridge and Club Lane.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that one male victim had been shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.