Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Stone Ridge Lane

A crime scene in Memphis
A crime scene in Memphis(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

Around 5:05 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place near Stone Ridge and Club Lane.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that one male victim had been shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He carried me into the bushes like a baby’: 17-year-old attacked in Overton Park, police...
‘He carried me into the bushes like a baby’: 17-year-old attacked in Overton Park, police searching for suspect
According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started.
MLGW shut off electricity to apartment where deadly fire broke out, utility says
Officials identify two killed in plane crash near Tupelo airport
Shelby County Clerk's Office employees work to give out new tags to drivers.
MPD pulled over record number of drivers for expired tags in 2022; 80% are Black
Memphis Police Department
Man dead in East Memphis shooting

Latest News

Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter celebrates 5th year of sisterhood and service
Another day with highs in the 90s for our Sunday. Stray showers are possible into the afternoon...
Maggye's Saturday Night Forecast
CPD: 3-year-old in critical condition after self-inflicted gunshot
3-year-old in critical condition after self-inflicted gunshot, Collierville police say