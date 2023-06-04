MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Stone Ridge Lane
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.
Around 5:05 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place near Stone Ridge and Club Lane.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that one male victim had been shot.
The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.