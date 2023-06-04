Advertise with Us
Memphis Baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson leaves to take same job at Missouri

Memphis Tigers
By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After one season at the helm of Memphis Baseball, Kerrick Jackson is leaving the Bluff City to take the same job at Missouri.

Jackson, a St. Louis native, led the Memphis Tigers to 29 wins in his only season in the 901, their most since 2017. He served as an assistant with Missouri from 2011-15.

In a statement, Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veach said in part: “We’re disappointed to lose Coach Jackson after one season as our head baseball coach. In just one year, however, Coach Jackson revitalized the energy of Memphis Baseball, and we look forward to continuing the momentum he helped create.”

