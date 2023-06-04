Memphis Baseball head coach Kerrick Jackson leaves to take same job at Missouri

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After one season at the helm of Memphis Baseball, Kerrick Jackson is leaving the Bluff City to take the same job at Missouri.

Jackson, a St. Louis native, led the Memphis Tigers to 29 wins in his only season in the 901, their most since 2017. He served as an assistant with Missouri from 2011-15.

In a statement, Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veach said in part: “We’re disappointed to lose Coach Jackson after one season as our head baseball coach. In just one year, however, Coach Jackson revitalized the energy of Memphis Baseball, and we look forward to continuing the momentum he helped create.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.